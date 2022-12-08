MAYO, Sallie Jo



Mrs. Sallie Jo Mayo passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022. She is the daughter of Benjamin Hill Orr and Marie Estelle Dorn Orr. Sallie Jo was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Benjamin Hill Orr, Jr., Fred Manget Orr, Marie Jeane Orr, Evelyn Violet Orr Cofield, and Anna Amelie Orr Trepagnier. Mrs. Mayo is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Elaine Halcome Kuglar of Dallas, Georgia and Sherri Rhea Acree of Dalton, Georgia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Halcome Brett, Byron Matthew Halcome, Ernest Millard Acree III, Charles Joseph Acree and Jason Mayo Acree. She is also survived by her 13 great-grandchildren, Megan, Jason, Ernest, Lily, Shealon, Caitlyn, Camille Jo, Brayden, Addison, Riju, Saffia, Savannah and Jacob; and 4 great-great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Sallie Jo and her husband Charles were members of Westminster Presbyterian Church since the early 1960s and very active until the passing of Charles. Sallie Jo was Chairman of the Home Circle Group, Vice President of the Women of the Church Group, a Teacher at Bible School and a Youth Teacher. She worked as a sales associate at Rich's Department Store and later worked at an accounting firm but her true love was creating a home. She loved everything beautiful and was very talented at flower arranging, interior design and cooking. As a member of the Arrowood Garden Club she entered her floral creations in competitions winning blue and white ribbons on many occasions. She was also the Chairman of the Garden Show of East Point. Her own garden was one of aspirations. There were roses, azaleas, dogwoods and the perfect lawn. Sallie Jo graduated from Russell High School in 1939 and married Charles Harris Mayo that December. He was the love of her life. She loved sewing and made clothes for her two daughters until they were in high school. She loved to entertain and would hold tea parties for senatorial candidates, church friends and lots of family. She was a perfectionist and talented at everything she did, so the table was always set perfectly and the food was impeccable. She loved the water. Whether it was water skiing or just taking a dip in the ocean or pool. Even in her 90s, she would get in her bathing suit and in the pool. Her favorite date night was shopping at Lenox Square and then dinner at Red Lobster. Mrs. Mayo was a devout Christian and loved the Lord above all. She was proud of her faith, it never wavered, and she shared her love of God through scripture with every one she met. She was very loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. She will lie in state at the church 1 hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

