MAYNARD, Vernissa C.



Mrs. Vernissa C. Maynard entered into rest on January 16, 2022. Celebration of Life Saturday, February 5, 2022, 3 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Monday, February 7, 2022, Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Viewing today 1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



