MAYNARD, Vernissa C.
Mrs. Vernissa C. Maynard entered into rest on January 16, 2022. Celebration of Life Saturday, February 5, 2022, 3 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Monday, February 7, 2022, Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Viewing today 1 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Investigations