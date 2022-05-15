MAYHALL, Donald



Donald Gene Mayhall, 93, passed away peacefully May 4, following a brief residence in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born February 21,1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Emmett Archibald Mayhall and Grizelda Howell Mayhall. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Virginia Molleson Mayhall. He is survived by his two sisters, Nina Mayhall Hayes of Farmington, Connecticut and Anita Mayhall Yates and her husband, Rod, of Birmingham, Alabama and nieces, Julia Hayes Wetmore, Susan Yates Relfe and Elizabeth Yates Kaiser and nephews David Yates, James Hayes and Joseph Hayes.



Don attended Phillips High School in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with an BBA and the University of Alabama where he earned a JD and an MBA. He saw active duty during the Korean War as an anti-aircraft artillery instructor, achieving the rank of captain. Following his discharge, he worked for Union Carbide Corporation in Ohio before joining the National Labor Relations Board as an attorney. He was in private practice in Decatur, Alabama and a consultant to NASA. Following an unsuccessful run for Congress from the 8th District in 1964, he joined the law firm of Branch and Swann as a partner.



Don and his wife Virginia enjoyed devoting many years together rescuing and training Weimaraners, their breed of choice. Their dogs won ribbons in both obedience training and field competition as well as being trained to be companion dogs to visit in nursing homes. For their service, Don and Virginia were recognized by the Atlanta Obedience Club.



Services are yet to be determined. The family invites you to remember Don with memorial contributions to charities of your choosing.

