Mayer, Connie

Obituaries
MAYER, Connie Sue

Connie Sue Mayer passed away on September 5, 2022, of ovarian cancer. Connie was born on April 7, 1936, in Wichita, Kansas, minutes before her twin sister, Carol Lou, joining their brother Kendal and parents, Eleanor and Lee King. She was predeceased by her parents and second husband, Jack Mayer, and is survived by her siblings; her first husband, Vaughn Miller; their children, Kevan Miller (Sandra) and Rachelle Spell (Nathan); and adored grandchildren, Hanna Miller, Jackson Spell (Jessi), Claire Miller, and Rosalind Fogg (Wes); along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her family, Connie was most proud of the high school courses she developed on Parenthood, Education, and Family Life to teach about healthy relationships and families. This desire to help and counsel people continued throughout her life, even when she retired after 27 years in education.

Memorial services will be held at Clairmont Place, 2100 Clairmont Lake, Decatur, GA at 1:30 PM on September 9,

2022, and in Wichita, KS at a later date. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, we encourage contributions to the Dekalb Library Foundation in her name at: https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/DeKalbCountyPublicLibraryF/OnlineDonation.html.

