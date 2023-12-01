MAYCOCK, Ashton
Age 29, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed November 21, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
MAYCOCK, Ashton
Age 29, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed November 21, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral