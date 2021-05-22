May, Maxine Smith

MAY (SMITH), Maxine



Maxine Smith May was born on April 27, 1934 and passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021. Maxine grew up in Lafayette, GA and graduated from Lafayette High School where she was a cheerleader, majorette and beauty queen. She began college at Georgia State College for Women and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Education. Maxine was a Phi Mu and was sweetheart of Sigma Chi. After graduating from college, she taught school in Brunswick, GA and lived on St. Simons Island.



Maxine was a loving wife to Julian for 60 years. They met while Julian was working as an engineer at the Delta Airlines Jet Base and Maxine was a stewardess for Delta. Together they created many memories traveling to Europe, China, South Africa and South America.



After several years of raising children followed by substitute teaching, Maxine began to sell real estate and had a passion for customer service. She worked for Harry Norman Realtors and was a member of the Million Dollar Club for several years. In 1998, She retired from selling real estate. She became active in the Fielding Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed attending meetings with her daughter. Maxine loved spending time with her grandchildren especially baking cupcakes preparing for the best lemonade and dessert stands.



Maxine had a fierce love for her family and will be greatly missed.



Maxine was predeceased by her parents Mack Henry Smith and Mary Nell Worsham Smith, son Curry Julian May, Jr and brother Richard Grady Smith. She is survived by her husband Curry Julian May, Sr, daughter Caroline May Echols (Charles Ernest Echols, Jr.), daughter in law Margaret Adamson May, four grandchildren ranging in age from 17 to 14 years old, Virginia May Echols, John William Echols, Curry Julian May, III, McClendon Reeves May and brother Jimmy Howard Smith.



A service will be held graveside at Rest Haven Cemetery in Washington, GA at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 23. After the service, a reception will be held at the May home.

