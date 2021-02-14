MAY, Marilyn



Marilyn Arlen May was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta on August 3, 1936 to Louise Cecilia White May and Joseph Edwin May. She grew up on Francis Street near Atlantic Steel where her father was an engineer.



On the day of her graduation from O'Keefe High School, Marilyn was awarded a full scholarship to Emory University where she was one of the first group of nine women admitted into Emory.



Following her love of literature, Marilyn taught high school English in the Atlanta School System and was beloved by her students, In 1963, the year book of Southwestern High School was dedicated to her by the students.



Marilyn obtained two masters degrees from Georgia State University while teaching full time, one in Education and one in Special Education.



Following her teaching career, Marilyn became the Resource Teacher for Area Three of the Atlanta School System, allowing her to share her experience and expertise with other teachers.



After retiring from the Atlanta School System after thirty years, Marilyn went on to become the principal for North Metro Psycho Ed School, a school for troubled children. During her tenure, Marilyn was able, along with Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, to have the school relocated from a delapidated building to a better facility on the northside of Atlanta.



Beginning in 1985, Marilyn shared her life with her spouse, Glenna L. Stone. Together, they traveled to New York, enjoying friends and the theater, and to California and Maine. Loving the beach, they spent many vacations on Jekyll, St. Simons, and St. George Islands, always accompanied by their Scottish Terriers.



Marilyn fought dementia for over ten years before succumbing to its ravages on February 11, 2021.



Strong in her faith, Marilyn became a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Family in Jasper, Georgia following her and Glenna's move to Ellijay, Georgia in 2007. In 2017, she and Glenna also completed the four year Education for the Ministry curriculum offered by the School of Theology of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. Marilyn was gracious and caring. Even during her last illness, Marilyn always asked her caregivers if they were okay.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Catherine Lester and her nephew James Lester, Jr. She is survived by Glenna L. Stone and her nephew Joseph Reid Lester and his family, as well as a large group of loving friends.



Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimers Association or the Episcopal Church of the Holy Family. Poole Funeral Home of Woodstock is in charge of the arrangements.

