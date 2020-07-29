May, Allen

MAY, Jr., Allen Steve Stone Mountain, GA - Mr. Allen Steve May, Jr., age 78, formerly of Warrenton, GA died July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Allen S. "Pop" May and Rosalie B. May, both of Warrenton. Allen May, Jr. graduated from Warren County High School, received the AA degree from Reinhardt College, Waleska, GA; the BA from Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, GA; and JD degree from the Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University, Macon, GA. Allen met the love of his life, his wife Helen, while on vacation in British Columbia in 1990 and they were married in Vancouver in 1991. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rey and Connie Antonio of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; sister-in-law, Estrella A. Graves, Sumrall, MS and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jine and Jocelyn Antonio, Riyaud Saudi Arabia; Elizabeth Ivey, Bradon, MS and Brenda Dixon, Harlem, GA. Allen spent the first few years of his professional life working for the General Adjustment Bureau and Bausch and Lomb, Inc., in the Atlanta offices of both companies. In the early 1970s, he began a five year career with the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. In 1975, Allen joined the Administrative Staff of Morehouse College, Atlanta, Georgia, where he served under the Presidency of the late Dr. Hugh Morris Gloster. While at Morehouse, he was very involved with the student body of the College and served as Administrative Staff Advisor to the Student Government Association, the student newspaper, the yearbook, and Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity. In 1985, he accepted a position as Senior Financial Aid Consultant with the Georgia Student Finance Commission, the state of Georgia's agency for Financial Aid where he worked until his retirement in May, 2005. While at GSFC, he traveled the state of Georgia conducting financial aid seminars and workshops at high schools (public and private) for parents and students. In addition, he conducted workshops for church groups, civic groups, fraternities, sororities, and unions. In all, Allen conducted more than 3000 sessions during his career at GSFC. Allen was a member of the Georgia Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, the Southeastern Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, and the Filipino-American Society of Grater Atlanta. He was a former member of the Atlanta Jaycees, the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Atlanta Boy's Club, the Advisory committee of the Warren Memorial Boys' Club, and Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity. He will be buried at the May Family Plot at Sallie Hill Cemetery, Warrenton, GA. Please visit www.lowefuneralhomes.net to sign the online guestbook. Lowe Funeral Home, 77 W Gibson St., Warrenton, GA 30828 (706) 465-3333.

