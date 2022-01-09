May, Adeline

MAY (MADRITSCH), Adeline Mary



Adeline Mary Madritsch May, age 78, of Acworth, died peacefully in hospice from heart failure on November 27, 2021.



Born in 1942 in Indianapolis, IN, a first-generation American, Addie was the first member of her family to earn a college degree. While studying education at Purdue University, she met her husband Dale and many lifelong friends. Addie taught 5th grade in Indianapolis before having children and afterward volunteered with the Children's Bureau, Junior Coterie, and other organizations. In 1985, Addie and Dale moved to Georgia, where she taught special education at Pebblebook High School in Mableton and earned her Masters in Education from the University of West Georgia.



Addie was an avid reader and loved discussing her favorite novels. Gregarious and curious, her ability to draw almost anyone into a conversation served her well both at home and abroad. Widowed shortly before retirement, she continued with her and Dale's plans of traveling, socializing, and visiting grandchildren. She found joy in cruising internationally, relaxing on beaches closer to home, and was a water aerobics mermaid at her local YMCA. Addie registered new voters in a variety of settings and believed in empowering women through the PEO sisterhood.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Dale F. May, in 2004, and her grandson Matthew Kesti in 2008. Addie is survived by her daughters Jennifer May and Susannah May; her sons-in-law, Michael Kesti and Robert Gilligan; her grandchildren Nathan and Quentin Kesti, Eliza and Penelope Gilligan; and her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Ed Turissini, and their family.



A memorial gathering in Indianapolis is being planned for spring 2022.



The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to:



Wellstar Community Hospice



(tinyurl.com/Wellstar-Hospice-Donate)



Cobb County Public Library Foundation



(tinyurl.com/Cobb-Library-Donate)

