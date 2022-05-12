Maxwell, Sid

MAXWELL, Jr., Sid



Sid Malone Maxwell, Jr., 96, of Norcross died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. An active member of Rock Bridge Baptist Church, he was a Mason. Mr. Maxwell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Mildred Camp Maxwell. Surviving are his daughters and son-in-law, Melanie M. and David Moore, Jan Higginbotham; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Ind. Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock Bridge Baptist Church.



