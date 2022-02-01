MAXWELL, Lorene Milam



Mrs. Lorene Wills Jenkins Milam Maxwell, age 97, of Rome passed away on January 28, 2022 at a local health care facility. Mrs. Maxwell was born in Little Rock, AK on September 1, 1924 to the late Aubrey Jerome Wills and the late Ruby Mae Kirkland Wills. Lorene was called "Honey" by her family out of great love and affection by them. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband 1st Lt. Roy Jenkins (1947), Waring Milam (1967), and James 'Jake' Maxwell (1997). She was also preceded in death by an infant son (1956). Survivors include two sons Kirk Milam (Cris) of Rome; Rick Milam of Rome; two grandsons Daniel Milam (Holly) and Adam Milam, both of Rome, and great-granddaughter Edith, and a brother Jerome Wills, Jr. of Cumming, GA, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM with family visitation at the church at 10:00 AM immediately before the service. Interment will follow that afternoon with a family service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA.

