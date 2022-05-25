MAXWELL, Joe



Joe B. Maxwell, 88, passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2022, in McDonough, GA. He was born March 4, 1934 in Lavonia, GA, son of Tom and Beulah (Lowe) Maxwell.



He graduated from Hartwell High School at age 15. Joe is a US Army Korean veteran, serving in the Army Intelligence Service. He was a member of the American Legion, and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.



Joe had a successful career with CIGNA insurance, where he retired after 30 years as Vice President of Marketing. He attended his first UGA football game in Athens in 1948, and has been a lifelong Georgia Bulldog supporter. Joe was an active member at First Baptist Church, Stockbridge, GA.



In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by a sister, Doris Burden and her husband Owen, and a brother, James, and his wife, Paula, both of Anderson, SC. Maxwell is a sixth generation Scotsman to be born in the USA. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judith (Hadley) Maxwell, his son, Barry, and his wife, Lisha, of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Kyle, Kevin, all of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Barbara Sosby, and a sister, Margaret Norryce and her husband, Claridge, both of Anderson, SC; many nieces and nephews. Joe was a great man who loved life, his family, and his church.



The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell.



Funeral service celebrating Joe's life will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home with Dr. Thomas Maxwell and Rev. Emmanuel Ofori-Atta officiating. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with Military Salute and a Scottish bagpipe send off.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.



The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

