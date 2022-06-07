MAXWELL, Eleanor (Garges)



Eleanor Garges Maxwell, age 75, passed away on June 3, 2022. Born in Florida, she grew up in Atlanta. She was a graduate of The Westminster Schools and Hollins College. The oldest of four girls, she gladly accepted leadership roles all her life. Eleanor met her future husband, Doug, and after time in South Korea and Boston, they moved to Richmond, Virginia and celebrated the birth of their twin girls, Meredith and Hayden. She was an avid volunteer during the girls' elementary school years. Eleanor, Doug, and the twin girls moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she really thrived. A statistics major, she was a bookkeeper for several small businesses throughout the years. Eleanor's focus was always living life to the fullest. Moving close to the beach, Eleanor embraced Palms Presbyterian Church and volunteered for many programs. She traveled around the world searching for knowledge, mission work, and spiritual renewal. Forever in flip flops, only tennis shoes could substitute. She played cerebral games with numbers, letters and tiles. Curing her insatiable thirst for knowledge, Eleanor was an avid book reader, sports watcher, and news follower. Her yearly "book of life" filled every day with activities, memorabilia, and positive reflections. She was active in her community, but also a community activist. Always encouraging beachcombers to respect sea oats, Eleanor could be found identifying and protecting the sea turtle nests while cleaning the sands of unnatural debris. Seize the day beginning with the sunrise over the ocean, she had a busy, beautiful, positive spirit that carried her well into the night.



Preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Maxwell; her parents, Hayden and Bob Garges; her sister and brother-in-law, Hayden and Lawson Yow; and brother-in-law, Burr Bachler; Doug's parents, Roberta and Richard Maxwell; and her brother-in-law, Rob Maxwell. Eleanor is survived by sisters, Leslie Bachler and Elizabeth Izard; also, her sister-in-law, Jean Maxwell. Her daughters, Meredith (Tripp) Glenn and Hayden (Brince) Wade; three adored grandchildren, Ellie, Anne Maxwell, and Robert Glenn.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Palms Presbyterian Music Program, 3410 S. Third St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry, 850 6th Ave. S., Ste 400, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, or Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, P.O. Box 50723 ,Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.



Funeral services to be held at Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville Beach, FL, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 2 PM. Please visit her Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com.

