MAXWELL, Bruce A.



Bruce A. Maxwell, originally of Newton Falls, Ohio, and resident of College Park, Georgia, for 60 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 3, 2022, at the age of 85. Max, born November 16, 1936, in Akron, Ohio, was the son of Julia Batary Maxwell (1998) and Austin Ralph Maxwell (2003). He attended the University of Cincinnati and Kent State University.



In 1958, he received his Wings of Gold from the Navy's Cadet Program and continued on to the United States Marine Corp where he served as a Marine aviator with VMA224. He flew the Douglas A4D and, while serving in the Mediterranean, made the commemorative 22,001st landing on the carrier USS Independence. Max retired in November 1996 with 34 years of service at Delta Air Lines as a Captain flying the Boeing 757 and 767. A great story teller, he loved his family, his grandchildren and his buddies.



He leaves a wife of 63 years, Regina Maxwell; son, Michael "Spider" Maxwell and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Sharpsburg, GA; daughter, Michelle Johnson and son-in-law Stacy of Sharpsburg, GA; "doughter", Kristen Maxwell Smith and son-in-law John of Mechanicsburg, PA; and four grandsons, Samuel Austin Maxwell, Tyler Maxwell Johnson, Jake Maxwell Smith and Joshua Cooper Maxwell Smith.



A Celebration of Life will be held for all who loved Max on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home (8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, GA 30213). A reception at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Stacy Johnson will follow the visitation. A private graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Attn: Team Josh, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or by visiting http://bitly.ws/pTVy.



