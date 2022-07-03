ajc logo
X

Maxey, Imogene

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MAXEY, Imogene

Imogene C. Maxey, age 100. Family will gather for viewing at HM Patterson, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 from 9:00 AM -10:00 AM. A Chapel Service will be held at The Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 at 11:00 AM. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years in 2002, Marvin L. Maxey; grandson, Michael L.Maxey. Jean was a native of Atlanta and of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey L. Maxey (Jeanne) of Orlando, FL; Donald M. Maxey (Margie) of Lawrenceville, GA; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
Opinion: DeKalb’s new budget shortchanges students, classrooms
Braves’ Adam Duvall leaves game after being hit by pitch
8h ago
Spencer Strider leads Braves past Reds, within 2 1/2 games of Mets
5h ago
Spencer Strider leads Braves past Reds, within 2 1/2 games of Mets
5h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
9h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Dremann, Jack
2h ago
Brantley, Ernest
2h ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top