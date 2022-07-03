MAXEY, Imogene



Imogene C. Maxey, age 100. Family will gather for viewing at HM Patterson, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 from 9:00 AM -10:00 AM. A Chapel Service will be held at The Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 at 11:00 AM. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years in 2002, Marvin L. Maxey; grandson, Michael L.Maxey. Jean was a native of Atlanta and of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey L. Maxey (Jeanne) of Orlando, FL; Donald M. Maxey (Margie) of Lawrenceville, GA; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



