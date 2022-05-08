MAUST, Deanna Tindal



Deanna Tindal Maust, age 69, died peacefully on May 3, 2022, in her home in Johns Creek after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Bastrop, Louisiana on May 4, 1952, to Larry and Pauline Tindal. She grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and attended Bishop Toolen High School and graduated from Shaw High School. She attended the University of South Alabama for a year and then transferred to Auburn University. At Auburn, she was very involved in campus life including Kappa Delta, the Cadets and she was on the Homecoming Court her Junior Year. After graduation from Auburn in Interior Design, Deanna took a three-month tour of Europe, visiting every country in Europe and taking many photos of the architecture which fascinated her. While working in Interior Design in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, she met Fred Maust. They married and moved to Atlanta. She continued to work in design and was a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers since 1981. She served in various capacities with ASID including as Vice President and later, received the ASID Presidential Citation for service. In recent years, Deanna's outlet for creativity was at Boxwoods Gardens and Gifts. She also served as the first chairwoman of the Johns Creek Arts and Culture Board. A long-time active member of the Country Club of Roswell, she enjoyed playing tennis, most recently with the Sunshines Tennis Team. Deanna's interior design skills made her home and those of others, beautiful. Additionally, her work at home provided a grounding place for her active family, and it was permeated with faith and a love of the Lord. Deanna's family life motto was lived out, on a daily basis: "As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord." Her days started with time set aside for prayer, often including daily Mass. Her children were nurtured with prayers, educated in the faith and in virtues at home and at Holy Redeemer, Blessed Trinity, the Catholic Center at UGA and at Notre Dame. Deanna is survived by Fred, her husband of 39 years, and her three children, Claire Maust McDaniel (Thomas); Eric Maust (Caroline) and granddaughter, Josephina; Glenn Maust (Rachel) and granddaughter, Leighton. She is also survived by her mother, Pauline Tindal and her siblings, Kitty Tindal Martinez (Mel), and Chris Tindal (Jack). The visitation and her beloved rosary will take place on Monday, May 9 at 6:00 PM at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek 30022. The funeral Mass will also be at St. Brigid's at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 10, followed by a reception at Country Club of Roswell, 2500 Club Springs Dr, Roswell, GA 30076. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to help the needy at St. Vincent de Paul, ? St. Brigid's Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022.

