Mauldin, Earle

Earle Mauldin III passed away on June 11, 2023 at the age of 82, after having fought a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He maintained his curiosity, wit, and endurance until the end.



Born on December 20, 1940 in Atlanta to Boots and Earle Mauldin Jr., and raised in Ware Shoals, South Carolina, "Toddy" was a boy of the South who became a man of the World. He graduated with honors from The Citadel in the class of 1963, married Linda Kay Trevathan (of West Columbia, SC) and was pursuing his MBA from Emory University in 1964, when he was called to service as a US Army Reserve Officer. After serving in the Finance Corps during the Vietnam war, Earle and Linda returned to Atlanta, where he began a career with the telephone company that encompassed 36 years.



Beginning in the accounting department at AT&T, he went on to hold numerous positions at AT&T, Southern Bell, and BellSouth Corporation (CFO, President, CEO, Vice Chair). Earle built an extraordinary professional life of leadership, mentorship and innovation. He was instrumental in navigating the break up of the Bell system, and he cited the pioneering of the wireless industry as among the most exciting times in his career. He retired as Vice Chairman of BellSouth Enterprises in 2000, and always retained many cherished friends and colleagues from those days.



Earle found himself in many leadership positions over the years, and he became a recognized leader in both civic and business communities. He took great pride in serving on numerous boards, including the Atlanta College of Art, the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where he served as Board Chairman after shepherding the merger of Scottish Rite and Egleston hospitals into CHOA's current form.



After a long first marriage, Earle found love again and married Debbie Davidoff, in 2006. Earle and Debbie continued their commitment to the betterment of lives and creating new endeavors throughout his retired years. His contributions in their Highlands, NC community included being instrumental in the fundraising for the Highlands Cashiers Hospital and serving on its board. He was also a major contributor to the Highlands Cashiers Humane Society, and served as a board member and major supporter of the Highlands Cashiers Chamber Music festival. Earle perennially enjoyed good music, good wine, and good times with friends and family. In the last ten years, Earle became engrossed in the world of competitive croquet, playing both doubles and singles. He won the USCA Club Teams Doubles with Debbie in 2023, and the First Flight Singles in Croquet Week as recently as March 2023.



Earle's 82 years were truly a life well lived. He leaves a lasting mark and will be forever loved and missed by those whose lives he touched. Earle's memory will live on through his wife, Debbie Davidoff; his two children, Amy Mauldin and Scott Mauldin (Jenny); his grandchildren, Jake and Anna Mauldin; and his stepchildren, Abbie and David Mescon (Amy); and grandchild, Eli.



The family wishes to acknowledge The Mayo Clinic and Community Hospice & Palliative Care, both of Jacksonville, FL, for their outstanding care. Donations to these organizations will honor Earle's memory.



