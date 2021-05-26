MAULDIN, Brandon Kane



Brandon Kane Mauldin, age 28, of McDonough, GA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He is survived by his loving parents; mother, Shannon Schrader (Joel); father, Dr. Gregory Loy Mauldin (Shelly); sisters, Bridget Anita Mauldin, Brittney Anne Reinholt (Trevor); grandparents; Jo Ann and Farley Hill, Sandra Donice Mauldin; step-grandparents, Oren and Alma Green; aunts, Kimberley Mauldin, Shawn DeGrace (Chris), Suzanne Bagley (Carter) (frm. David Steinberg); uncle, Grant Mauldin (Leanne); cousins, Samuel Mauldin, Seth Mauldin, Ryan Steinberg, Ellie DeGrace, Marley Bagley and Kyle Bagley; as well as a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, and other family and friends.



Brandon was born in Memphis, TN and moved to Gwinnett County before the age of 1. He graduated from Greater Atlanta Christian School. He attended Piedmont College and GA State University. Brandon enjoyed music and specialized in Jazz music both with the trumpet and the bass guitar. He had an interest in computers and graphic design. Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends going to concerts and attending football games.



A funeral service honoring the life of Brandon will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Brian Krawczyk officiating. Interment will follow at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26th from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM (Noon). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 Chicago, IL 60601 or Bethesda Methodist Cemetery Fund Attn: Carole Martin 1412 Arbor Bluff Court Lawrenceville, GA 30045.



