Maughon, Steven

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MAUGHON, Steven

On August 19, 2022, Steven Glenn Maughon, loving son, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at the age of 52. He is survived by his mother, Frances G. Maughon; his siblings, Jay Maughon (Sandi), Scott Maughon (Laurie), Chris Maughon (Melissa), Laurie Lammert (Steve) and Leigh Goodwyn; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. James S. Maughon; and his brother-in-law, Pete Goodwyn.

Steve was born in Pensacola, Florida and moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he attended Lakeside High School and enjoyed participating in football and track. He also attended the University of Georgia working as a student athletic trainer and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Steve was a gifted student and talented musician with a wonderful sense of humor. He was a gentle soul who was kind to everyone he met. Steve was much beloved by friends, family and co-workers and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Visitation will be on Saturday August 27 2022, 2 PM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd., Stone Mountain, GA followed by a private family burial.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

