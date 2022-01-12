Matthews, Miller

MATTHEWS, Jr., Miller Jackson



Miller Jackson Mathews, Jr. of Marietta, GA died Saturday, December 25, 2021. Miller was a member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Miller was a faithful Christian, successful businessman and avid outdoorsman. After working for the Naval Intelligence in Washington, DC, Miller had a 50 plus year career in the Waste Industry.



Miller was born in Vicksburg, MS on April 4, 1938 to Miller J. Mathews, Sr. and Edith Safely Mathews who have both preceded him in death. He is also preceded by his sisters, Pearle Lewis and Merle Matheny, and son Rowe E. Mathews. Miller is survived by his wife, Debbie B. Mathews, daughter Anne, sons Stuart (Brooke), Brooks (Laura Kate), Matt, and Monty (Julie), and eight grandchildren, Conley, Moss, Charlie Bennet, Landon, William, Rhett, Molly Kate and Jackson.



In lieu of flowers the family is asking any memorial be sent to the following:



Johnson Ferry Baptist Church



955 Johnson Ferry Road



Marietta, GA 30068



johnsonferry.org



The Alzheimer Association.



Alz.org



A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Marietta, GA on January 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM immediately following visitation with the family at 12:00 in the Sanctuary Narthax.



Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com



