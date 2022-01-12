Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Matthews, Miller

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MATTHEWS, Jr., Miller Jackson

Miller Jackson Mathews, Jr. of Marietta, GA died Saturday, December 25, 2021. Miller was a member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Miller was a faithful Christian, successful businessman and avid outdoorsman. After working for the Naval Intelligence in Washington, DC, Miller had a 50 plus year career in the Waste Industry.

Miller was born in Vicksburg, MS on April 4, 1938 to Miller J. Mathews, Sr. and Edith Safely Mathews who have both preceded him in death. He is also preceded by his sisters, Pearle Lewis and Merle Matheny, and son Rowe E. Mathews. Miller is survived by his wife, Debbie B. Mathews, daughter Anne, sons Stuart (Brooke), Brooks (Laura Kate), Matt, and Monty (Julie), and eight grandchildren, Conley, Moss, Charlie Bennet, Landon, William, Rhett, Molly Kate and Jackson.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking any memorial be sent to the following:

Johnson Ferry Baptist Church

955 Johnson Ferry Road

Marietta, GA 30068

johnsonferry.org

The Alzheimer Association.

Alz.org

A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Marietta, GA on January 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM immediately following visitation with the family at 12:00 in the Sanctuary Narthax.

Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Holmes, Annie
2h ago
Martin, James
2h ago
Hood, Jimmy
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top