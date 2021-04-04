Matthews, Janis

MATTHEWS (THOMPSON), Janis S.



Janis S Matthews, 73, of Canton, GA was taken to Heaven, by an angel, Saturday, March 13 2021, after a year of fighting unrelenting cancer. While pain and suffering is no longer her burden, her passing is a great loss for all who knew and loved her. She will truly be missed. Janis was born in Jacksonville FL, December 11, 1947, to the late Virginia L. Phillips and Archie J. Thompson. She is survived by her husband Robert D. (Bob) Matthews, daughter Sharon Alsmeyer, daughter Lisa Moriarty and son-in-law Dan Moriarty. Six grandchildren: Alex Wison, Dylan Alsmeyer, Josh Mallet, Katey Mallet, Kolton Moriarty, Austin Moriarty and one great-grandchild: Aria Wilson. Additional survivors include two sisters, Patti Shankweiler, Karen Orders and one brother Brian Thompson, as well as two step sisters, Karen Phillips and Ruth Raymon and two step brothers, Mike Phillips and Mark Phillips. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, but most of all the best wife, her husband could ever hope to have. The list of friends she made over the years is a long one, as she was a truly sweet and caring lady with a beautiful smile who people quickly knew was special. After 4 years in Jacksonville, her family moved to Doraville, GA in what is now the Historic Northwoods neighborhood. She attended Northwoods Elementary and graduated from Cross Keys High School in 1965. She was a member of Northwoods United Methodist Church with a strong faith in the Lord, her Savior. Janis was an accomplished square dancer, but loved to dance to any music and could really "cut a rug". She loved history and was a VERY, VERY loyal Atlanta Braves fan. Opening day for baseball, for her, was as exciting as Christmas morning. She and her sister Patti made a trip to Ireland in 2019 spending 2 weeks being footloose and fancy free making many happy memories. Janis was a crop insurance underwriter for Cotton States and then Blakely Crop Hail Insurance for many years. She finished her working life as an administrative secretary retiring from Northside Hospital Cherokee. Janis was cremated and there will be no formal services. A life celebration will be held, at a later date, for family and friends. For those wishing to do so, a contribution, in Janis's name, may be made to winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give. Condolences, memories or other personal expressions can be given at leafcremation.com.

