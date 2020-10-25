Matthews, Frances

MATHEWS (LEE), Frances Virginia "Jenny"



Frances Virginia Lee Mathews (Jenny), age 74, of Winter Park, FL and formerly of Peachtree Corners, GA died October 12, 2020. She was born April 15, 1946 to the late Charles Franklin Lee and Mattie Elizabeth Hearn Lee. Jenny was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Through her love, generosity, unflappably sunny disposition in the face of trials, and her beautiful and heartfelt poetry she demonstrated the love and grace of her Lord to everyone who knew her. Jenny was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, H. Dwight Mathews, and is survived by her children, Julie (Raymond) Spencer and Richmond [Jocelyn] Mathews, and grandchildren, William Mathews, Grant Mathews, Cole Spencer, and Elizabeth Mathews. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Jenny's memory to the ALS Association (https://www.als.org/donate) or the Luis Palau Association (https://www.palau.org/give; write Jenny Mathews in the Notes field).



