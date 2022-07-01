MATTHEWS, Clarence



Mr. Clarence Eugene Matthews, of Jonesboro, GA, entered into rest on June 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment, Mt. Harmony Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen E. Matthews; children; grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 9 AM–7 PM and Wake this evening from 6–7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



