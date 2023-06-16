MATTHEWS, Beverly
Age 76, of Canton, OH, passed away on June 13, 2023. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11 AM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
