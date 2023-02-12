X
Matteson, Michael

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MATTESON, Michael Jude

Michael Jude Matteson passed away peacefully February 5, 2023 at the age of 86. Born to Clair and Geraldine (Donovan) Matteson of Everett, Washington, he grew up working in his father's grocery store at 23rd and Virginia. At the University of Washington he earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Chemical Engineering; his Ph.D was done at the Max Planck Institute in Gottingen, Germany. He was a tenured professor at Georgia Tech for 20 years, during which time he won many awards for being a favorite among students, and retired as Professor Emeritus. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his beloved sisters Sister Barbara Matteson OP and Peggy Leighton. He is survived by his wife Mame; his brother-in-law, Timm Leighton; his children, Mark (Evy Kontos), Marty, and Sarah (Brian Kranick), and his grandchildren Zoe and Ana Matteson and Maggie, Josie and Caroline Kranick. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 17, 11:00 AM, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Tacoma, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Trails Association.

