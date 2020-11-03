Matlock, Jan

MATLOCK (GREEN), Jan



Jan Green Matlock, age 71, of Marietta, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Thomasville, NC to Jesse Joseph and Nell Curlee Green. After having skipped the first grade, she attended public schools in Thomasville and received her high school diploma from Peace College Preparatory Department in Raleigh, NC. While Jan continued her education at Peace College she received her Associate of Arts degree in 1968. Jan also received a Bachelor of Art degree from the University of West Florida in 1971, and completed her education with a Master of Education degree from UNC-G in 1982.



Jan enjoyed a wonderful career as a teacher in both North Carolina and Georgia for over 31 years. She taught math and was on the initial team that opened High Tower Trail middle school. Jan retired from her vocation of teaching in 2002 from the Cobb County school district.



Jan enjoyed meeting people and had a gift for making everyone she met feel special. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, Sudoku, tennis, wine and shooting pistols. She was a member of DAR. She enjoyed traveling especially going to Maui, she and Ron would go every year for their Anniversary, a tradition they started 27 years ago.



Jan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ron Matlock, daughter, Andria M. Dobson and her husband Bryan, grandchildren, David Joseph and Caroline Spruill Dobson, brother, J. Frank Green, sister, Tamsie Lynch and her husband Jack, and sister-in-law, Kay Matlock.



A Celebration of Life for Jan will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 between the hours of 2 PM and 4 PM, at Olde Town Athletic Club, 4950 Olde Town Parkway, Marietta, GA 30068



Memorial Donations in Jan's honor may be made to Tranquility Hospice at Cobb, 4040 Hospital West Dr., Austell, GA 30106.



