Matias, Jacqueline

1 hour ago

MATIAS, Jacqueline Y.

Ms. Jacqueline Y. Matias entered into rest on January 8, 2023. Celebration of Life Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11 AM, Antioch Baptist Church, 540 Cameron Alexander Blvd. NW Atlanta, GA. Rev. Kenneth Alexander, Pastor. Instate 10 AM. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing today 1 to 6 PM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Ivy Beyond the Wall at 4:30 PM at Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com.




