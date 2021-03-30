X

Mathuss, Russell

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MATHUSS, Russell Lamar

Russell Lamar Mathuss, age 93 of Marietta, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, April 2, 2021 in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Smyrna. Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. For full obituary please visit www.carmichaelcares.com Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.