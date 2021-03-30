MATHUSS, Russell Lamar



Russell Lamar Mathuss, age 93 of Marietta, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, April 2, 2021 in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Smyrna. Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. For full obituary please visit www.carmichaelcares.com Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements.



