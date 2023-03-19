MATHIS, William



William Lee "Bill" Mathis, age 74, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Wilkes County, NC, passed away at his home March 7, 2023. Surviving are his mother, Bernice Mathis of North Wilkesboro, NC; brother, Bruce Mathis and wife Louise Mathis of Wilkesboro, NC; sister, Barbara M. Dunnigan Of King, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gaither Lee Mathis. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. After graduating from UNC Chapel Hill he moved to Atlanta to work for Travelers Insurance later for Mercury Insurance. He was an agent representative and loved his job and being able to help people. He will be sorely missed by his friends and family.

