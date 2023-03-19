X

Mathis, William

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MATHIS, William

William Lee "Bill" Mathis, age 74, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Wilkes County, NC, passed away at his home March 7, 2023. Surviving are his mother, Bernice Mathis of North Wilkesboro, NC; brother, Bruce Mathis and wife Louise Mathis of Wilkesboro, NC; sister, Barbara M. Dunnigan Of King, NC; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gaither Lee Mathis. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. After graduating from UNC Chapel Hill he moved to Atlanta to work for Travelers Insurance later for Mercury Insurance. He was an agent representative and loved his job and being able to help people. He will be sorely missed by his friends and family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash7h ago

Credit: AP

Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color
1h ago

Credit: AP

Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons re-sign cornerback Cornell Armstrong
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons re-sign cornerback Cornell Armstrong
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves roster projection: Who will make the 26-man opening-day roster?
14h ago
The Latest

Callaway, Mayson
2h ago
Pate, John
2h ago
Linsey, Lorenzo
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
13h ago
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top