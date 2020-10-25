MATHIS, William Hart



William Hart Mathis known as "Bill" by his friends and family. Bill passed away on October 20th in his home at the Sterling Estates in Marietta, GA. Bill slipped away peacefully after a decade long battle with Alzheimer's and never lost his positivity and infectious personality. He left this world with his wife Burnsie and son Billy at his side.



He is survived by his wife, Burnsie Mathis; son Billy Mathis and grandson Liam Mathis, Brother Archie and his wife Sarah Alice of Toccoa, GA; Niece Susan and husband Darren Hoeffner of Toccoa with their three children Hart Hoeffner, Allie Hoeffner, and Heath Hoeffner; Niece Sallie and Linton Suttle of Shelby, NC and their daughter Bebe Pleasant of Charleston, SC; Nephew Archie and Melinda Mathis of Charleston, SC and their son Madison and Megan Mathis and grandson Archie Mathis V.



In his life, his accomplishments and generosity were enormous and unbelievable by any standard. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC and raised in Manchester, GA where he attended the Baptist church and was a devout Christian. His favorite verse was John 14: "He Believeth in God and also in me. In my father's house there are many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you."



He was best known for his NFL career of 11 years with the NY Titans and then one of the four that transitioned to the NY Jets team that brought home a victory in Super Bowl 3 where Bill was voted captain by his teammates. After leaving the game, Bill joined the ranks of Wall Street where his work ethic and compassion continued to bring success in the world of business. He returned to his home state in Georgia where he opened Atlanta's first office for Bear Sternes and continued to be a local business celebrity for 25 years as a broker, developer, and philanthropist.



Bill was a modest man with a huge heart and touched many lives with signature humility generosity humor and grace. Although he achieved great acclaim and success, Bill never forgot his humble beginnings or lost sight of his core values. He never met a stranger and if you were a friend he would move mountains without thinking twice. His success made him famous, but his kindness made him legendary.



His funeral will be a private service for immediate family in person at Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery, and will have a virtual service for all to attend at 3pm on Wednesday, October 28th. The service will be streamed live from his facebook page as well as zoom service for all to attend. If you have any requests, or questions about how to access the service, please email Billy Mathis at bmathis31@aol.com. The Zoom ID is 379 199 5619.



In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Alzheimers foundation. If you wish to send flowers they can be ordered at Fala Flowers 706-655-2124 ask for Ginger.

