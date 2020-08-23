MATHIS, Robert Robert Early Mathis, 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 16, 2020 of Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body dementia. Bob was born on October 6, 1946 in Dublin, Georgia to Mavis Lee and James Benjamin Mathis. He grew up on the family farm and attended Dublin High School, where he helped secure the state football championship for the fighting Irish in 1963. Bob went on to the University of Georgia where he worked his way through college with jobs at the post office, and in traveling fruitcake sales. He paused his studies for a two-year stint to serve his country in the US Army. He spent a year in Vietnam where he was injured and was awarded a Purple Heart. In 1969, he returned to Athens to complete his education with a degree in Accounting and Risk Management from the Terry College of Business at UGA. Upon graduation, Bob settled into the financial planning industry where he found success and great purpose. Bob poured his life into founding and growing Peachtree Planning Corporation in Atlanta. In 1987, Peachtree Planning opened its doors with 11 employees and agents. When he retired in 2015, it had over 100 Field Representatives in the Southeast serving more than 26,000 clients. Embodying the PPC motto as his own, he always sought to "help some people, make some money, and have some fun." During his time at Peachtree Planning, he mentored and encouraged many in the business. He was a generous leader, always looking for opportunities to use his influence and good fortune to enhance the careers of so many. He saw potential in others and enjoyed helping them succeed. Under Bob's leadership, Peachtree Planning won Guardian's coveted President's Award in 2007. Bob was elected by his peers to be Chairman of the Guardian Field Advisory Board five times and was inducted to the Guardian Life Insurance Company Hall of Fame in 2017. He was a life member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. Bob was a longtime member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church where he served on the Board of Elders, and on the Preschool Board. He was a member of the UGA Terry Alumni Board and the Gridiron Secret Society. Bob was recognized as the 2006 UGA Risk Management and Insurance alumnus of the year. Bob also served on the Board of the Salvation Army and could even be spotted ringing the bell outside the mall at Christmastime, bringing his Peachtree Planning associates with him. In his spare time, Bob loved a good round of golf. Many of his best friends were the regulars from his golf groups at Ansley Golf Club and Capital City Club. He especially bonded with his sons over their shared love of golf. He traveled all over the United States to play many courses, as well as Canada, Scotland, Ireland, England and the Bahamas. Proof of each of these experiences hangs in Bob's closet. Affectionately known as "Pop", Bob loved being a grandfather to Grace, Owen, Anna, Daly, and Larus. The children brought him great joy and a quick smile. As a husband and father, Bob looked for every opportunity to spoil his family, believing they deserved the very best. Not much of a chit-chatterer, Bob loved to get into the details, find out what was really going on, challenge, and encourage you to be your best. Bob was predeceased by his parents Mavis Lee and James B. Mathis, Sr. of Dublin, Georgia, brothers, William Alfred Mathis and Wendell Franklin Mathis, and sister-in-law, Lois McCord Mathis, all also of Dublin. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Betty Long Mathis, sons James Benjamin Mathis, III (Jennifer), Samuel Ward Mathis (Mary Traylor) and daughter Sydney Mathis Bullock (Ben), his grandchildren, siblings James Benjamin Mathis, Jr. (Dottie), Joyce Mathis Taylor (Bill), Louise Mathis Bagwell (Stan), Ruby Mathis Brantley (Wayne), and many nieces and nephews, and their children. The family would like to express their gratitude to Joy Home Care, especially Jackie Thompson who provided exceptional care, many smiles, and a loving demeanor. A private celebration of Bob's life will be held in person for family at 11 AM, on Monday, August 24th, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Friends are invited to join the family virtually at https://youtu.be/fSLjZt4s1MU. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's honor to the Salvation Army, PO Box 930188, Norcross, GA 30093 or Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.

