MATHIS, Lila Luevinia



Mrs. Lila Luevinia Mathis, age 92 of Ellenwood, GA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on November 9, 2020. Luevinia was part-owner of Old South Restaurant in Ellenwood, GA for many years. She is survived by two sons, three grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services entrusted to Horis A. Ward Funeral Home – Fairview Chapel.