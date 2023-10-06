MATHIS, Harvey
Age 70, of Atlanta, GA, passed September 27, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2PM; Moreland Ave Church of Christ. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
