MATHIS, Emlyn Zenna "Cricket"



Emlyn Zenna "Cricket" Mathis, 57, passed away in her sleep on October 21. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8, 1964, and raised in Decatur where she graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School. She attended both Georgia State and the University of Georgia receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design. Soon thereafter, she moved to Florida where she made Tampa her home and met her partner in life Randy Brown. Zenna established her own interior design and professional organization business. Incredibly thoughtful, tenderhearted, and protective of those she loved, Zenna will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Heaven is now her home. Left to mourn her memory are her devoted partner, Randy Brown of Tampa, Florida; father Jack Mathis of Madison, Georgia; mother Peggy Mathis of Greeneville, Tennessee; sisters Beth Caison (Steve) of Yatesville, Georgia; Dawn Mathis of Madison, Georgia; Ashley DeBerry (Brian) of Grayson, Georgia; Jamie Monk (Robby) of Hoschton, Georgia; brother Wes (Pam) Mathis of Athens, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by Randy's extended family: Mary Lou Brown, Robert (Kate) Brown III, Jennifer Brown (Alec), all from Virginia, and the late Robert Brown Jr. It was her wish to have no formal service. Contributions can be made to the Tampa Humane Society (https://humanesocietytampa.org/how-to-help/), or a charity of your choice.



