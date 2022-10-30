ajc logo
X

Mathis, Emlyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MATHIS, Emlyn Zenna "Cricket"

Emlyn Zenna "Cricket" Mathis, 57, passed away in her sleep on October 21. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8, 1964, and raised in Decatur where she graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School. She attended both Georgia State and the University of Georgia receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Interior Design. Soon thereafter, she moved to Florida where she made Tampa her home and met her partner in life Randy Brown. Zenna established her own interior design and professional organization business. Incredibly thoughtful, tenderhearted, and protective of those she loved, Zenna will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Heaven is now her home. Left to mourn her memory are her devoted partner, Randy Brown of Tampa, Florida; father Jack Mathis of Madison, Georgia; mother Peggy Mathis of Greeneville, Tennessee; sisters Beth Caison (Steve) of Yatesville, Georgia; Dawn Mathis of Madison, Georgia; Ashley DeBerry (Brian) of Grayson, Georgia; Jamie Monk (Robby) of Hoschton, Georgia; brother Wes (Pam) Mathis of Athens, Georgia; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by Randy's extended family: Mary Lou Brown, Robert (Kate) Brown III, Jennifer Brown (Alec), all from Virginia, and the late Robert Brown Jr. It was her wish to have no formal service. Contributions can be made to the Tampa Humane Society (https://humanesocietytampa.org/how-to-help/), or a charity of your choice.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Florida can’t exploit cracks in Georgia’s defense, but Tennessee can4h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Michigan State players rough up Michigan players in tunnel
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 1 Georgia honors Vince Dooley with hard-fought win over Florida
7h ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
42m ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
42m ago

Credit: Steve Swisher/NBC

UGA trio wins $375,000 in ‘Capital One College Bowl’
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coachman, Clarence
2h ago
Copeland, Virginia
2h ago
Hargray, Clarraine
2h ago
Featured

Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information
19h ago
Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top