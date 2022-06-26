MATHIS, Aron



Aron J. Routon Mathis passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on June 23, 2022.



He was preceded in death by his parents Daisy and Aron Mathis; stepfather, Melvin Jacks; and stepsiblings, Ralph Jacks, Robbie King, and Willie Mae Dailey.



Routon is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ginger Sanford Mathis; his four children: Patrick Mathis of Split, Croatia; Kecia Rey (husband Trent Rey) of Cleveland, GA; Sean Mathis of Toccoa, GA; Jennifer Massengale (husband, Russell Massengale); two grandchildren: Victoria Rey (husband Brian Yontz) of Brooklyn, NY and Tucker Rey (wife Alexis Rey) of Carrollton, GA; and great-grandchild, Brooks Rey of Carrollton, GA.



Routon was born on February 7, 1939, in Montgomery, AL to Daisy and Aron Mathis. He joined the US Marine Corps (and later served on the Marine Reserves) before beginning his studies at the University of Alabama. Routon earned a BS in Finance, which prepared him for the 52 years he would spend working in the banking industry. In collaboration with the Federal Reserve, he aided in the development of the modern ACH system for electronic transactions between banks that enables bankers to use debit cards at any institution.



In 1962, after driving through the night from Atlanta to Montgomery, he married his sweetheart Ginger Mathis at 2 AM in the living room of a local pastor. The couple celebrated with a sack of Krystal burgers–a memory they honored throughout their marriage.



Routon was his happiest with his family or while exploring the world and revealed in any opportunity to combine those when he could whether it was drinking martinis at New York's Algonquin Table with his granddaughter; exploring Glacier National Park with his grandson; white water rafting with his son Sean; fishing with his daughter Kecia; o eating delicious meals prepared by his daughter Jennifer. He loved all things outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, or taking his children (and later grandchildren) on grand adventures at state and national parks. He was a dedicated baseball fan and an avid runner, placing first in his age group for Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race several times.



Routon will be laid to rest eternally at 4:00 PM, Monday June 27, 2022, in Manchester City Cemetery, Manchester, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon June 26, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, in Hixson, Tennessee.



The family suggests memorials be made to The Hamilton County Humane Educational Society at heschatt.org or Hospice of Chattanooga at hospiceofchattanooga.org.



Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.



Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com.

