Mathews, Robert

MATHEWS, Jr., Robert



The family of Robert John Mathews, Jr., mourns the loss of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a devoted friend of all who knew him.



Mr. Mathews passed away December 16, 2021, in Lakemont, GA, Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lisa Batley Mathews, and his three daughters: Margaret Mathews Wingo (Justin); Martha Pearson McShane (Chris) and Annie Gaines Mathews.



Mr. Mathews was born November 5, 1957, in Columbia, SC, to Martha Lee and Robert John Mathews. His family moved to Atlanta in 1960, where he attended Sarah Smith Elementary and graduated from Pace Academy in 1975. He attended Auburn University, graduating with a BA in Business in 1979 and was a member of Lamda Chi fraternity. Mr. Mathews, known to friends as "RJ," met Lisa Batley, from Montgomery, AL their junior year at Auburn and were married in 1984.



Mr. Mathews returned to Atlanta and joined his father as a manufacturer's representative for Sherrill Furniture Co. of Hickory, NC, an enterprise founded by his grandfather. He worked for Sherrill for the entirety of his career. He was a member of The Jaycees, Cherokee Town and Country Club, and Peachtree Presbyterian Church.



Mr. Mathews lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was an artistic and creative soul, always with a new idea. He will be remembered as a "legend" to relatives and friends, whom he loved deeply. He had a lifelong love for the Florida panhandle, particularly Dog Island and St. George Island.



The last years of his life were spent in Jacksonville, FL, where he made wonderful friends at the Florida Yacht Club. He enjoyed boating and exploring with family and friends, riding his bike, being at the beach especially with his Grandchildren, and listening to good music.



Survivors include three grandchildren: Charles Gaines Wingo and Emma McLean Wingo of Jacksonville, Wilson Page McShane of Atlanta; and three sisters: Elizabeth Kay Mathews of Lakemont, GA; Rebecca Mathews Beal of Alpharetta, GA; and Jill Mathews McAden of Bluffton, SC.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00, January 14 at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Atlanta.

