Mathews, Marion

MATHEWS (SEELEY), Marion Elizabeth



Marion Elizabeth Seeley Mathews, 87, of Atlanta, passed on Sunday, the 8th of May 2022.



Marion was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to David and Blanche Seeley. Marion met the love of her life, Jack Mathews, when she was 16 and he was 18. They married and spent the next 64 years loving, caring and sharing with all they met. They were truly the most inspiring love story of a lifetime.



Marion's greatest loves were her family and friends. She travelled extensively with Jack and his company, Affiliated Paper Company. The corporate family had many exciting adventures, especially to Ireland and Switzerland. She also cherished her neighbors who brought much laughter, fun and support to her and her family. Her warm and generous heart touched all who met her.



No matter who you were or how you came to meet her, you would know immediately the greatest joy of her life was Jack, her five girls and all the grandkids and great-grandkids. With her smile wide, eyes sparkling, she would share lovely stories with such pride and show pictures of each of these cherished loved ones. Always ready with a big hug and unconditional love she was the rock and center of our world. The Lord's light truly shone from her.



Surviving Marion is her brother George Seeley, five daughters and sons-in-law, Marion Hinton (Jeff), Linda Mathews, Kathy Carter, Jackie Lyons (DJ) and Patti Ross, grandchildren and spouses, Kelly (Matt), Beau (Kelli), Jesse (Gitte), Sarah (Josh), Dan, Barbara, David, Robert, Davis, Blake, Morgan and Ben (Alexandra) and her twelve great-grandchildren.



Services celebrating Marion's life will be conducted on Saturday, the 14th of May at 1:30PM in the afternoon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Saturday afternoon from noon until the hour of the service at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



