MATCHAN, Sonya Anne



Sonya Anne Matchan, age 84, passed away on Thursday, November 18th after a brief and sudden illness. A beloved mother and grandmother, Sonya was a loving and positive presence to her family and many friends.



She was born October 27th, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from the University of Minnesota and earned her master's degree in library science from the University of Michigan. She began her career as a librarian and retained a life-long passion for books and reading. For the past 18 years, she has been a faithful contributor to a multi-generational book club with her daughter, Nancy, in which she will forever be remembered for her unique appreciation for Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina. Sonya was an avid University of Michigan fan and proudly attracted new friends wherever she went with her maize and blue sweatshirt and engaging personality.



After moving to Atlanta in 1971, Sonya and her husband, Scott, raised three children in the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. She lived her faith. For 40 years, she taught the children's Sunday school, and one of her favorite lessons involved a picture of her son, at age 5, stepping across the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Minnesota. "That stream has no idea what it will become," she said. "And in the same way, we never know how we impact others … but God does."



Sonya was a God-given treasure who impacted all with whom she came in contact. In 2012, she joined Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, and at the age of 75, immediately volunteered to teach 1st and 2nd grade Sunday school, which she did until the week of her death. She was a proud member of the Timothy Sunday School Class, the volunteer church choir, and the Deep Waters Bible study. She engaged in most any initiative in which she could disciple to others. At 80 years old, she signed up to play softball with the youth in the Police Athletic League; when they looked askance at her, she said: "Why don't I just keep score?"



Beyond her church, Sonya was passionate about her children and grandchildren, Garrett, Sarah Chase, and George. She doted on each and loved them beyond measure. Two weeks before she died, Sonya joined Garrett and her middle son, Neil, at a local late-night establishment to root for the Braves in their pursuit of a World Series championship. "I'm so proud to be her granddaughter," said Sarah Chase, for whom Sonya helped host a birthday party two days before entering the hospital. Despite her age, Sonya seldom missed one of George or Sarah Chase's many activities and sporting events. She imparted upon each her love of sports, reading, humor, and good fellowship.



Left to cherish her in memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Christopher Nunn; son, Neil Matchan; grandchildren, Garrett Matchan, Sarah Chase Nunn, and George Nunn; daughter-in-law and husband, Linda and Richard Munger, along with their children Hailey and Matthew; sister, Mary Kaye Olson; and so many friends, as well as many beloved children she taught in Sunday school over nearly 50 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scott Matchan; and her eldest son, Scott Chase Matchan.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22nd at 2pm at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road in Atlanta. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 21st from 3-5pm at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park immediately following the service.



