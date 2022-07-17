Masters, Patricia

ajc logo
Patricia Ann "Pat" Masters passed away July 14, 2022. She was born and raised in NYC. After graduation from the Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing, Pat was a hospital nurse in New York, Ohio, and Georgia. She was predeceased by her parents Harry Keenan and Mary McGrath Keenan, her husband of 53 years Eldon Masters, and her sister M.J. Shannon. Surviving are her five children, Chris (Vivian) of Kennesaw, GA, Terry (Barbara) of Watkinsville, GA; Patti Neal (Tom) of New Orleans, LA; Rick (Carol) of Oak Ridge, NC; and Mike (Arron) of Brooklyn, NY. Pat is also survived by thirteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 21 at 11:00 AM, at Holy Cross Catholic Church where Pat was a parishioner since 1966. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Martin's Food Pantry, c/o Holy Cross Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341.

