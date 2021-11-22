Masters, Billie Payne

ajc logo
MASTERS (PAYNE), Billie Jeanette

Billie Jeanette Payne Masters, of Oxford Georgia, formerly of Atlanta Georgia passed away Thursday November 18, 2021 at Abby Hospice in Social Circle Georgia. She was 94. Her funeral is planned for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel, Stockbridge Georgia. Billie is survived by her children Ronnie G. and Vivian Masters, Judy and Mark Weegar, Tommy Masters and James and Monica Masters, her grandchildren Jeanette Weegar, Sara Masters, Hana Waples and Christine Garmon, and great grandchildren Zachary Cause and Iris Waples.




Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

