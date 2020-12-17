Massey, William

MASSEY, Jr., William Mayes "Bill"



William "Bill" Mayes Massey Jr., age 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1947 to the late William Mayes Massey Sr. and Jeanell (Grogan) Massey. Bill was a dedicated husband, father and "Poppy" who made his grandchildren's lives his priority: he adoringly followed his grandson's racing career and eagerly attended countless softball games over a span of 24 years. Bill was also very invested in track promotion and would run the tracks utilizing his gift of gab. He was a longtime Georgia fan since the 60's – go bulldogs!



Bill invested into his community and supported it with the various companies he founded over his lifetime including West Georgia Discount Tire and West Georgia Tire & Auto. Bill had a successful career that allowed his legacy to continue on through his children and the Douglasville community.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Ivalene Bramlett and Karen Bush.



His memory will be cherished by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Landers Massey; son, Mayes (Delena) Massey of Whitesburg and Marty (Dawn) Massey of Douglasville; brother-in-law, Jack (Sharon) Landers; grandchildren, Kristen Massey (Chaz) Exum of Winston, Kaitlyn Brooke Massey of Douglasville and her fiancé Josh Austin of Rockmart, Mason Massey of Huntersville, North Carolina, Lexie Grace Massey of Whitesburg, Faith Caroline Massey of Whitesburg, Kali Jo Massey of Douglasville; great-grandson, Wyatt Martin Exum of Winston; a great-grandchild on the way and his bassett hound, Daisy Mae.



The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Decemeber 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Joshua Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park in Douglasville, Georgia.



Your choice of flowers or donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Special Olympics of Georgia 6046 Financial Drive Norcross, GA 30071, 800-380-3071, www.specialolympicsga.org/.



Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Bill by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.



Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.

