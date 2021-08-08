Massey, Paul

MASSEY, Rev. Father Paul



Reverend Father Paul Massey became absent from the body and present with the Lord on August 2, 2021 at Southside Medical Center near Richmond, Virginia. Paul was born in Frankfort, Kentucky on November 4, 1942. He was predeceased by his wife of fifty-four years, Dr. Judy Massey; mother Corine Massey Anglin and father Samuel Jefferson Massey. He was the father of Dr. Paula Massey Huffman of Chesterfield, Virginia and her husband Noah Huffman and his son Jeffrey Allen Massey of Atlanta. In addition, he leaves grandson Jacob Paul Huffman and his wife Grace Evelyn Huffman of Chantilly, Virginia, his granddaughter Haley Renee Huffman of Harrisonburg, Virginia and grandson Andrew "Andy" Markusson Massey of Atlanta, nephew Alex Knight and niece Karrie Johnson. The Massey's were long-time residents of Douglas County but made their home in Peachtree City, Georgia for the past thirty-three years. Paul graduated from Taft High School in Hamilton, Ohio in 1960. He earned a B.S. Degree in History from Carson-Newman College and M.Ed. at Georgia State University. Paul taught in the Atlanta City Public Schools at Therrell High School, became principal in Harlem, Georgia then principal at Beulah Elementary in Douglasville, Georgia. In 1976, he transitioned to executive level non-profit work leading the Association of Builders and Contractors for several years and then becoming President of the Printing Industry Association of Georgia, an organization that he led for over twenty-five years, earning their prestigious Ben Franklin Award. Paul also served as the President of the Georgia Society of Association Executives, the state-wide society for professionals in the field of association management. He was named Association Executive of the Year in 1994. Upon retiring from association management, Paul transitioned to a career in the ministry. In 1996, he and Judy helped plant Christ the King Church. In 1997, Paul was ordained a Deacon. In 1999, he was ordained by Bishop Holloway to the priesthood. Paul taught, preached, visited with people and become a non-stipendiary, full-time priest. He also served on the church's Rector's Council for many years and began a ministry for seniors called NTO "Not Too Old" which would later be re-named "Primetimers". He and Judy planted Church of the Holy Cross in Fayetteville, faithfully serving there for twelve years before retiring. He served for several years on the Diocesan Commission on Ordained Ministry and served on the Southeast Archdiocesan Council. He was the recipient of the Commendation of Excellence award given by the Diocese of the Mid-South. Paul also wrote a column for The Citizen entitled, "Ask Father Paul", for many years and recently retired as a volunteer Law Enforcement Chaplain with the Peachtree City Police Department after twenty years of service. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, reading and discussing history, golf, photography and sailing. He was also a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. At the time of his death, Paul was the Rector Emeritus of Fayetteville's Church of the Holy Cross and was Priest-in-Residence at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Sharpsburg and is the Canon to the Ordinary of the Diocese of the Mid-South. Paul was much loved and will be missed greatly by those who knew him. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Brooks Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeff Massey, Noah Huffman, Jacob Huffman, Andy Massey, Alex Knight and Todd Evans. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ the King Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia, https://ctk.life/.

