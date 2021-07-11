MASSEY, Ellen



Ellen Worthy Massey, 77, of Dunwoody, Georgia, died July 6, 2021, with her family by her side. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her spirit for service, and for her Southern hospitality.



Ellen was born September 23,1943 in Alexander City, Alabama, to R.W. and Verdice Worthy. She often reminisced fondly about her childhood in "Alex City" and of her cousins and other family there. Ellen graduated from Birmingham Southern with a degree in Education, and afterwards she earned a Masters from Samford University. Upon graduation she made Birmingham her home and taught elementary school for many years. Many of her oldest and dearest friendships were formed during college and her early days of teaching. And even though Ellen lived much of her life in Georgia, she was always an Alabama girl at heart.



During a visit to Dunwoody in 1987 her former pastor introduced her to John Davis Massey, and the two fell in love and were married on February 6th the following year. John and Ellen attended St. Luke's together for 33 years and faithfully enjoyed supporting their church and church family.



The Alabama teacher was passionate about books, music, antiques and history, and was a member of the local chapter of the DAR. She was also very active in Questers and Alabama Club and treasured her friendships made in both organizations.



Ellen loved her English garden and many children have enjoyed entering the gate and playing along the gravel paths. She cherished her community and neighborhood that made a wonderful home for many years. She delighted in entertaining and hosting gatherings including "Supper Club" and special occasions with family and friends. Some of her grandchildren's favorite memories are of celebrating with her every summer at the Annual Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.



Ellen was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband, John; their son, John Massey, Jr., and his wife Dana, of Alpharetta, and two grandsons, Payton Massey & Connor Massey; their daughter, Jennifer Yoder and her husband, Kirby, of Suwanee; and grandson David Baker & his wife, Shannon, of Atlanta; and granddaughter Anna Baker of Atlanta.



A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 12, at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church with a Reception immediately following.



