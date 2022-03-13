Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Massell, Sam

ajc.com

Obituaries
14 hours ago

Samuel Alan Massell Jr., Atlanta's mayor from 1970 to 1974, died Sunday morning, according to a family spokesman. He was 94, and died of natural causes.
Massell was president of what was then Atlanta's Board of Alderman during the tenure of Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen. He was later vice mayor from 1962 to 1970.
"The Massell family wishes to announce the passing of former mayor Sam Massell," the family said in a statement. "He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, past mayor of Atlanta and immediate past president of the Buckhead Coalition."
Arrangements for services are being prepared by the family and will be at the Temple at 1589 Peachtree St. at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, the spokesman said.
Read more about Sam Massell on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bostic, Harris
14h ago
Bishop, David
14h ago
Guynn, Rebecca
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top