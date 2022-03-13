Massell, Sam

Samuel Alan Massell Jr., Atlanta's mayor from 1970 to 1974, died Sunday morning, according to a family spokesman. He was 94, and died of natural causes.

Massell was president of what was then Atlanta's Board of Alderman during the tenure of Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen. He was later vice mayor from 1962 to 1970.

"The Massell family wishes to announce the passing of former mayor Sam Massell," the family said in a statement. "He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, past mayor of Atlanta and immediate past president of the Buckhead Coalition."

Arrangements for services are being prepared by the family and will be at the Temple at 1589 Peachtree St. at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, the spokesman said.

