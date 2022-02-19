Massee, Janice

MASSEE (TUGGLE), Janice



Janice Tuggle Massee, age 84 of Clayton, Georgia passed away on February 15, 2022.



Janice was born the daughter of the late Ralph Tuggle and Alice Armstead Tuggle on June 24, 1937. Janice grew up on the Tuggle Dairy in Decatur, Georgia which she remembered all her life as some of the best days. Janice was one of the oldest members of the "Ninety-Nines" an international organization of women pilots. Janice was the second woman to obtain a pilot's license in the state of Georgia. She loved antiques and owned and operated the Mountain Mama Antiques in Rabun County for many years. In her professional life she also co-owned, along with her brother, 1885 LLLP, a commercial real-estate company. She absolutely loved to travel, and had the opportunities to travel all over the world. Janice was a member of the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce for many years. She never met a stranger, and always preferred eating out so that she could socialize with members of the community. She designed and had built her own home, as well as a covered bridge over the stream on her property. She was a loving mother, sister and dearly loved her son and daughter-in-law's dog, Holly.



In addition to her parents, one brother, Ralph William "Buddy" Tuggle, preceded her in death.



Her survivors include her son, William Kevin Massee (Glenda), of Salem, AL; her son Joseph Scott Massee, of Decatur, GA; her step-grandchildren, Amy Brown (Matthew), Angie McDaniel (David); her step-great-grandchildren, Alexander Brown, Mabry Brown, Alorah Brown, Blake McDaniel, Brandon McDaniel; her step- second great-grandchildren, Thea McDaniel and Leah Shelton.



The family will receive friends on Saturday February 19, 2022 at the Beck Funeral Home in Clayton from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Chapel of the Beck Funeral Home.



Memorial donations may be made to the Ninety-Nine International Organization of Women Pilots 4300 Amelia Earhart Drive Suite A Oklahoma City, OK 73159 or the When Everyone Survives Foundation 6555 Sugarloaf Parkway Suite 307 Box 302 Duluth, GA 30097.



Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com

