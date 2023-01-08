Mason, Debbie

MASON, Deborah



Deborah "Debbie" Lee Mason, 71, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Mason, the Mayor of Peachtree Corners; sons, Matt Mason (Mary) and Nick Mason; beloved granddaughter, Clara Mason; brothers, Robert Shoulders, Paul Shoulders; half-brother, James Shoulders; half-sister, Jean Rock; extended family and dear friends. Preceding Deborah in death was her father, Edward Shoulders; mother, Leona Shoulders; half-sister, Linda Masterson. Her extraordinary impact on this community is difficult to express and she will be profoundly missed by her family, many dear friends, and neighbors to whom she gave her whole heart.



The family will welcome friends for visitation Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel. Celebration of life funeral services for Deborah will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lori Osborn officiating.



If Debbie Mason believed in a cause, she could be counted on to work toward it tirelessly. Debbie was known to her family as a full-time mom, part-time Wonder Woman, and occasional miracle worker. To her friends and community, she was a professional volunteer, fearless leader, and perpetual truthteller. Before starting her family, she worked as a legal secretary, where she began honing her exceptional organizational skills and trademark charisma, which made her the most formidable fundraiser. PTSA President, scout den leader, drama club mom, sports team mom, volunteer organizer, teen driving advocate, recycling and beautification champion- whatever her kids were involved in or called to her heart, she made it a priority. A consummate "mover and shaker," there was little in her sphere of influence that didn't receive a bit of "the Debbie Mason touch." She and Mike were founders of the Fox Hill Homeowner's Association, where she worked to build community on the street she called home for 36 years. Hanging holiday decorations, throwing her annual Halloween party, and even going door-to-door gathering signatures to have sewers installed in the neighborhood, Debbie spent so much of her time and energy in service of others.



When she and Mike became empty nesters, she broadened her scope, getting involved with political campaigns and, most significantly, successfully managing the campaign for the Peachtree Corners Yes! campaign, which would change their lives forever. When Mike became the Mayor, she embraced her role as First Lady to "help make memories" in the City. She was a founding board member of the Peachtree Corners Festival and the Glow in the Corners Holiday Festival. She served on the United Peachtree Corners Civic Association Board, the Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Board, the City Arts Council, and the City Green Committee.



Still, she never stopped being a wife and mother. She and Mike were always together, generally talking, and could often be seen holding hands. She stayed involved in her sons' lives, talking with them often and guiding them as they grew older. Often her sons encounter situations in their daily adult lives where they hear the life lessons their mother taught them and smile at how they have and will continue to guide them through the rest of their lives. The measure of her impact on her sons' lives is shown in how they have modeled her strength, leadership, gentility, and love they give to the many people and causes in their own lives. She treasured her granddaughter Clara, with whom she shared many laughs, adventures, and surprise donuts. She was close to her brothers, Bob and Paul, and her lifetime best friend, Rita Dame. She spoke with them often and, when she did, filled the house with laughter. She had an irresistible smile and infectious sense of humor, connecting with people of all ages and stations.



To nurture was her nature; she loved to look after her home and garden. Visitors often commented on how warm and welcoming the house made them feel and how beautifully decorated it was. She was an artist, viewing the backyard garden as her canvas and the flowers, plants, and pots as her paints. Working in the garden restored her soul; it was her special place. She was brilliant, an independent thinker, honest, direct, and utterly unique. There will never be another one like her.



Please send any flowers to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home or, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Peachtree Corners Festival at peachtreecornersfestival.com.



