MASON, Charles
Of Riverdale, passed Nov. 4, 2020. Services Nov. 9, 12:00 PM in the chapel Watkins Funeral Home, McDonough, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Watkins Funeral Home-McDonough Chapel
96 S. Zack Hinton Parkway
