In Memory of Andrea McCullough Mason 3/7/1966 - 10/15/2015 She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and loving mother. As we honor you today, our hearts are filled with your smile and loving spirit. We love you and miss you deeply, your loving mother and father, Pineabrim and Vera McCullough.
Mason, Andrea
