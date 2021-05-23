Maslanka, Nicole

MASLANKA (SULLIVAN), Nicole



Nicole Sullivan Maslanka, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep after battling cancer. Nicole is survived by her husband, Marc; her children, Alana Stuart (Sandy) and Matthew Maxwell (George Willis); her three grandchildren, Will, Millie, and Mary Grace Stuart; her mother, Joyce Sullivan, her sister, Daphne Kunz, and brother, Craig Sullivan. Nicole was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Sullivan.



Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Nicole's youth was spent with her family in Long Island, New York where she practiced her passions for piano, choir, gymnastics, and ballet. She and her family later returned to Tuscaloosa. Nicole attended the University of Alabama and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and extensively studied Political Science. She also received a Master's degree in Sociology and Gerontology from Baylor University.



Nicole moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1995 where her accomplishments included a career spent advancing drug developments in clinical trials through her company Atlanta Institute for Medical Research, especially cherishing working alongside her son, Matthew, for over a decade. She was an avid organic gardener and enjoyed volunteering for the Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard. Nicole found peace in a quiet garden and going crabbing with her children by the sea. She was happiest wearing the title of Grandma, and cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren. She wanted them to remember, "Grandma's bluebird will always be watching out for them."



Nicole hoped to leave behind a passion for and understanding of the importance of organic gardening. In lieu of flowers, please remember her in your own gardening pursuits.

