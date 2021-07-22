Masdon, Nellon

MASDON (CAUDELL), Nellon Carole



Nellon Carole Caudell Masdon, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Nellon was born on May 20, 1939, in Toccoa, GA, to the late William S. and Hattie (Cobb) Caudell. Nellon was born and raised in Toccoa, GA. She attended Toccoa Falls College and was a longtime employee of Nabisco (Lifesavers) as a sales representative. Nellon grew up in Toccoa Church of God. She later attended Riverdale Presbyterian and most recently attended Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Forest Park. Nellon was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and her brothers. She is survived by her three sons and her four grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 351 Morrow Road, Forest Park, GA. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 AM at the church. Graveside services will be held later that day at 3:00 PM at Toccoa City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly request that donations be made in Nellon's name to Securus House, Clayton County Association against Family Violence or to Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Forest Park. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.

